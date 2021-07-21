Neill Blomkamp's Demonic Gets Full Trailer

Horror fans got their first taste of Neill Blomkamp's upcoming horror/sci-fi film Demonic earlier this year in the form of a teaser, though IFC Midnight has now released a full trailer for the new experience, giving fans an even better look at the horrors the filmmaker has in store for viewers. With Blomkamp having previously given genre audiences films like District 9 and Elysium, as well as a number of shorts through Oats Studios, this new feature will surely bring inventive and ambitious narrative reveals and visuals that audiences might not be entirely ready for. Check out the full trailer for Demonic above before it hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 20th.

In the film, "A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows had their productions or releases delayed over the past year for extended periods of time, though the various quarantining and social distancing protocols presented Blomkamp with a unique filmmaking opportunity.

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans that I had for other bigger films were put on hold," the filmmaker explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower-budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity but it was cut from the same cloth really. So that's what it is. We made use out of a lot of the locations out here and just shot it through the summer."

He added, "The cast was a group of people who I really like, everything coming from this feeling of wanting to get people to together and shoot something that we were in control of. It made me look through the catalog of actors that I had worked with [on] our experimental Oats Studios YouTube stuff. I worked with Carly Pope on a few Oats pieces so I immediately thought she would be great for female lead. It was a pretty cool close-knit group of friends working on something."

Demonic hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital August 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.