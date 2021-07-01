Neill Blomkamp's Demonic Gets New Poster

✖

After more than a year of delays, the world of horror and sci-fi movies are finally making a comeback, which includes the upcoming IFC Midnight release Demonic from director Neill Blomkamp. Having already proven how ambitious his sci-fi ideas are in projects like District 9 and Elysium, Blomkamp returns to a similar genre, though introduces even more unsettling elements than fans have seen in previous efforts. In honor of the upcoming release, Demonic has gotten an all-new poster that offers a hint of the horrors the film has in store for audiences. Demonic hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital August 20th.

In the film, "A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed."

The closures of theaters around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic was only one way the world of cinema was impacted over the past year, as a number of major productions also had to delay their plans indefinitely. For Blomkamp, however, the lockdowns around the world resulted in the unlikely development of Demonic.

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans that I had for other bigger films were put on hold," the filmmaker explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower-budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity but it was cut from the same cloth really. So that's what it is. We made use out of a lot of the locations out here and just shot it through the summer."

He added, "The cast was a group of people who I really like, everything coming from this feeling of wanting to get people to together and shoot something that we were in control of. It made me look through the catalog of actors that I had worked with [on] our experimental Oats Studios YouTube stuff. I worked with Carly Pope on a few Oats pieces so I immediately thought she would be great for female lead. It was a pretty cool close-knit group of friends working on something."

