AMC Releases Terrifying Slate of FearFest Programming for October

As we get closer and closer to October, we learn what our favorite networks will be doing to honor the spirit of the season, with AMC unleashing the list of horror films that will be made available through their app beginning on October 1st. Fans will get to see installments from the Halloween, Final Destination, The Omen, and Friday the 13th franchises, in addition to dozens of other classics of the genre to honor Halloween. The actual programming schedule has yet to be revealed in detail, but the FearFest event, which will also feature airings of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will begin on Sunday, October 13th.

Additionally, AMC Premiere subscribers will get to watch more films in their unedited glory.

The following films will be available to stream through the AMC app beginning on October 1st:

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Annabelle (2014)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Body Snatchers (1993)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Candyman: Farewell to Flesh (1995)

Carrie (1976)

Creepshow (1982)

Cujo (1983)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

The Gallows (2015)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (2009)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Lost Souls (2000)

Misery (1990)

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

The Omen (1976)

Orphan (2009)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary 2 (1992)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

The Rite (2011)

The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985)

Slither (2006)

Spawn (1997)

Tales From the Crypt (1972)

Tales From the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)

Thinner (1996)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Village of the Damned (1995)

AMC Premiere subscribers will also have access to the following films:

An American Haunting (2005)

Christine (1983)

The Crazies (2010)

Day of the Dead (1985)

Dracula 2000 (2000)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fright Night (1985)

From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Til Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Til Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

Halloween 4: Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellboy (2004)

Lake Placid (1999)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4 (1996)

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Stand By Me (1986)

They (2002)

Stay tuned for details on AMC’s broadcast schedule for FearFest, which begins on Sunday, October 13th.

