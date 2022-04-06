AMC Reveals First Look at Interview With the Vampire

AMC has released first look images of its upcoming Interview With the Vampire television series. On Tuesday, AMC+ shared on Twitter four new images from the series, which is set to debut later this year on the platform, featuring Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt and Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac out and about in what appears to be turn of the 20th century New Orleans. In the images, the two vampires appear to be enjoying an evening on the town, including some gambling and taking in a bit of music at an outdoor club. The images are the first from the upcoming series and the second “look”, following brief footage in AMC+’s Super Bowl trailer earlier this year.

AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s beloved 1976 novel of the same name has been a long time in coming. Rice regained the rights to the book in 2016—the book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994—and there have been various attempts and offers to adapt Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series over the years. However, it’s AMC’s attempt that was the only one to progress out of the initial stages of development and the project officially moved forward at the network in 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indulge yourself with a first look at #InterviewWithTheVampire, coming later this year to AMC+. pic.twitter.com/e13tUHF1Kn — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) April 5, 2022

According to series executive producer Mark Johnson, they’ve taken great effort to uphold Rice’s storytelling legacy while also ensuring that the characters appeal to a more modern audience.

“Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility,” Johnson told PEOPLE. “What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience.”

He added, “We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about.”

Interview With the Vampire isn’t the only one of Rice’s novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series’ lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, Interview With the Vampire stars Bailey Bass as child vampire Claudia, and Succession star Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview.

Interview With the Vampire does not yet have a release date, but will premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+.