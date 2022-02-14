Interview With the Vampire, Walking Dead Finale Footage Airs in AMC+ Super Bowl Trailer

AMC Networks went big during the Big Game with a Super Bowl 2022 ad revealing a new look at The Walking Dead’s finale season and the first footage from Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. In the first-ever Super Bowl spot for premium streaming bundle AMC+, above, the cabler aired a peek at the sendoff seasons of Killing Eve (February 27) and Better Call Saul (April 18). AMC also unveiled first looks at Interview With the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, part of AMC Studios’ overall deal to adapt the works of Gothic novelist Anne Rice.

AMC kicked off Super Bowl Sunday with the early access release of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2, now streaming on AMC+, and a special live stream sneak peek during the Super Bowl halftime show. New episodes are available to stream early on Sundays, one week before their debut airings on AMC. (The third and final part of the series finale airs later this year on AMC and AMC+.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Intelligence agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and glamorous assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) return in the eight-part Killing Eve: The Final Season, debuting Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. “All good things must come to an end, even the deadliest,” AMC+ teases of the hit thriller.

After announcing the two-part sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, AMC revealed a peek at the long-awaited return of the Breaking Bad prequel. Concluding the complicated journey and transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul returns with two back-to-back episodes Monday, April 18 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Part 2 of the 13-episode Final Season will premiere July 11.

Producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire) is shepherding AMC’s expanding Anne Rice universe. Launching with Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire later this year on AMC and AMC+, AMC Studios has ordered eight episodes of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, based on the author’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches.”

Esta Spaulding (Masters of Sex) and Michelle Ashford (The Pacific) are writers and executive producers of the series, with Spaulding serving as showrunner. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In 2020, AMC acquired the Anne Rice catalog, including The Vampire Chronicles series: “Interview with the Vampire,” “The Vampire Lestat,” “The Queen of the Damned,” and more; The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches series: “The Witching Hour,” “Lasher,” “Taltos”; and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches crossover novels “Merrick,” “Blackwood Farm” and “Blood Canticle.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.