Interview With the Vampire Series Adds Succession Star in Key Role

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire TV series has wrapped up a big actor for a key role with Talk Radio and Succession star and acclaimed playwright Eric Bogosian in the part of Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview. Fans of the Anne Rice novel and its feature film adaptation may recall that Christian Slater played the part in the 1994 movie. Bogosian joins a cast that includes Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Bailey Bass as child vampire, Claudia. Production is already underway on the series with the first footage premiering earlier this year during the Super Bowl, a 2022 debut is already confirmed as well.

“In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters,” executive producer and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) said in a statement (via Deadline). “I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I’m in total frothing geek mode about his casting.”

AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire has been years in the works, first landing on the scene back in 2016 when the author regained the rights to her novel. Multiple versions of the show and attempts at adaptation began at that point but AMC’s was the only one to make it off the ground. Unfortunately Rice passed away in December of last year before the series could premiere. When they picked up the rights AMC didn’t settle for just her Vampire Chronicles however and in fact also grabbed Lives of the Mayfair Witches as a series, which recently just hired Alexandra Daddario in its lead role.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, shared 2021. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and [producer] Mark [Johnson], as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”

Interview With the Vampire will premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+.