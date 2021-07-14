American Horror Stories: Rubber Man Meets Rubber Woman in Hilarious New Teaser

✖

The American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories, debuts in just a few days on Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu, and while the upcoming anthology looks like it will be every bit as frightening and disturbing as its predecessor, a newly released teaser reveals a sense of humor when it comes to the series as well. The new teaser shows a hilarious meeting with the iconic Rubber Man of American Horror Story and the new Rubber Woman teased for American Horror Stories.

In the short teaser, Rubber Woman and Rubber Man chat, with Rubber Woman explaining she's part of American Horror Stories. It's presented as a behind-the-scenes encounter with Rubber Man at one point offering Rubber Woman the knife and telling her she's a "natural" in her role. You can check it out below.

First announced last year, American Horror Stories will feature seven, one-hour contained episodes that will delve into various myths and legends, possibly including some previously touched upon in earlier seasons of American Horror Stories. The series will feature many stars from American Horror Story as well as newcomers to the franchise, including Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton, and The Prom's Nico Greetham, which series executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed on Instagram previously. It was recently announced that Amy Grabow will be playing Tipper Gore and Danny Trejo will be playing Santa. American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson is set to direct one of the spinoff's episodes.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said when the series was ordered. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

American Horror Stories will debut on FX on Hulu in July. American Horror Story: Double Feature will kick off once American Horror Stories wraps up. Double Feature's final episode is set to coincide with Halloween.

