American Horror Stories Trailer Returns to Iconic Franchise Location

The official trailer for the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, was released this week giving viewers their best look yet at the series which will debut exclusively on FX on Hulu on Thursday, July 15 and while the series will have all-new stories, some of the locations will be very familiar for long time fans. The trailer reveals a return to an iconic franchise location, specifically the location that started it all: the terrifying Murder House from American Horror Story Season 1.

In the trailer, we see a small group of people in the Murder House with someone noting "you've heard all the stories about what happened here, right?" and while indeed the visitors have -- one describes it as "Amityville Horror on crystal meth" -- it's clearly not enough to keep people away. As the trailer continues, the terror ensues.

The idea that American Horror Stories is revisiting Murder House isn't exactly a surprise. Previously released posters for the series featured both the house itself and the infamous "Rubber Man" so associated with Season 1. A teaser also featured the Murder House and revealed that in this series, we appear to be getting a "Rubber Woman" rather than a "Rubber Man". How the series will approach the Murder House and its lore remains to be seen, but what we do know about the series is that it has a different format than American Horror Story. The spinoff will feature a story per episode anthology format rather than the standard story-per-season format the flagship program employs. It's possible that with this format, we could be getting multiple tales told within the framework of the Murder House, something that could be especially interesting as it is a fan-favorite series setting.

The cast for American Horror Stories will be a mix of new and returning faces. It was recently announced that Amy Grabow will be playing Tipper Gore and Danny Trejo will be playing Santa. Additional cast includes former American Horror Story stars Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, and Billie Lourd, as well as newcomers Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Kevin McHale, and Virginia Gardner.

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories debuts on July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis following the premiere. Murphy executive produces the series with Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

