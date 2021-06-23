American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

✖

With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".

In the one-minute trailer, viewers are taken to a blood-red field where the Murder House is sitting, apparently empty and abandoned while the Rubber Woman stands and beckons you to come with her into the house. Inside the house's twisted hellscape, the Rubber Woman confronts the Rubber Man before destroying him and stepping through into perhaps another reality. It's pretty creepy and absolutely in keeping with what American Horror Story fans have come to expect from the overall AHS franchise. You can check it out for yourself below.

First announced last year, American Horror Stories will feature seven, one-hour contained episodes that will delve into various myths and legends, possibly including some previously touched upon in earlier seasons of American Horror Stories. The series will feature many stars from American Horror Story as well as newcomers to the franchise, including Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton, and The Prom's Nico Greetham, which series executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed on Instagram earlier this month. American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson is set to direct one of the spinoff's episodes.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said when the series was ordered. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

American Horror Stories will debut on FX on Hulu in July. American Horror Story: Double Feature will kick off once American Horror Stories wraps up. Double Feature's final episode is set to coincide with Halloween.

American Horror Stories will premiere on FX on Hulu on July 15.