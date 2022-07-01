American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Teaser





American Horror Stories Season 2 has dropped a new teaser trailer. The FX on Hulu series has been highly anticipated for fans of the franchise. Spinoffs were inevitable with something as culturally relevant as American Horror Story. The theme for this season is "Die-O-Rama." In the trailer, things are segmented into a dollhouse. Of course, there are creepy vibes, weird science experiments, and other mildly disconcerting images to hint at what's coming on FX. Things get spooky on the network for Season 2 on July 21. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are both looking forward to delivering even more strange happenings as people settle in for the end of Summer. Check out the new trailer for yourself down below.

Here's how FX on Hulu describes the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television."

The premiere schedule for this show is a bit different for the Stories spinoff. Check out how FX bills the release schedule for this salvo. "Episodes of new original series and new seasons of existing series that premiere on FX and FXX will be available the day after on Hulu [12:01 a.m. Hawaii (HST) | 3:01 a.m. PST | 6:01 a.m. EST]," the network began. "Episodes of select new originals, only on Hulu including Reservation Dogs, Devs, Mrs. America and A Teacher will be available at 12:01 a.m. EST the day of premiere."

American Horror Stories returns on July 21 on FX on Hulu.

Are you excited for new American Horror Stories? Let us know down in the comments!