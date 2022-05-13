American Horror Stories Installment 2 Debuting This Summer

✖





American Horror Stories is coming back for Season 2 on Hulu soon. FX released that things would get going on July 21 on social media. Fans of the long-running series were happy to hear it. News broke at the tail end of 2021 that there would be a second salvo of American Horror Stories to grapple with. FX has heard fans' cries for more and is more than ready to give it to them. An anthology series by design, Stories gives viewers smaller experiments within the horror genre when compared with its predecessor. (For those interested in a more longford approach, there's always American Horror Story: Double Feature!) But, as rounds of cancellations make the rounds at the end of this week, FX has to feel good about having a crowd-pleaser on deck for the hot summer nights. That fandom still rolls deep and will be breaking down each spine-tingling scare on the Internet somewhere. Check out the announcement down below.

Here's how FX on Hulu describes the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

This summer, the nightmares return. #AHStories – Installment 2 premieres July 21. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/dANgcSGwZC — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television."

For fans of these shows, the premiere schedule is a little bit different than broadcast series. "Episodes of new original series and new seasons of existing series that premiere on FX and FXX will be available the day after on Hulu [12:01 a.m. Hawaii (HST) | 3:01 a.m. PST | 6:01 a.m. EST]," the network began. "Episodes of select new originals, only on Hulu including Reservation Dogs, Devs, Mrs. America and A Teacher will be available at 12:01 a.m. EST the day of premiere."

Are you happy about new American Horror Stories? Let us know down in the comments!