American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Poster

The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, arrives on Hulu in just one month and now, the anthology series is getting its first poster — and it's certainly a creepy one. The poster features three female-seeming faces that look eerily like dolls, but in a vastly more sinister way. It is really unsettling. The official American Horror Story Twitter account also updated their page with a new image as well, taking the weird pseudo-dolls to an even spookier level. You can check out both for yourself below.

At this point, not much is known about the second season of American Horror Stories. What we do know is that the series will follow the same general format as the first season in that it is an anthology series with individual episodes that are contained rather than a season-long mystery. However, while American Horror Stories is a different format than the long-running American Horror Story, it's something that is set within the same general universe — and the first season of the series even contained some pretty major ties to the OG series' "Murder House".

Here's how FX on Hulu describes the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."

"Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television."

As for the eleventh season of American Horror Story, we don't yet have much information on that series either. The last update on the OG series is that it will return to a one-story format, as opposed to Season 10 which featured two, unconnected stories, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley". We don't yet have a release date for American Horror Story season 11.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf previously told The Wrap. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories."

The second season of American Horror Stories will debut on July 21st.

