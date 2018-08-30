Dylan McDermott and Evan Peters Reunite in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

The latest installment in FX‘s long-running horror anthology American Horror Story will feature a crossover between two fan-favorite seasons, and it will also serve as a reunion.

Returning stars Dylan McDermott and Evan Peters posed for a photo on the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, where they will reprise their characters of Ben Harmon and Tate Langdon. Check it out below.

Peters has starred in every season of American Horror Story thus far, but McDermott has not appeared since the second season, dubbed Asylum. Both actors are reprising their role from the first season, dubbed by fans as “Murder House.” Peters will also play a new character, pulling double duty much like a lot of returning cast members for this new season.

Series creator and showrunner Ryan Murphy expressed excitement about the reunion of old cast members earlier this year while speaking at a press event for the show.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy said. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will also feature the return of Taissa Farmiga, who recently revealed her own supernatural story took place while filming the show. The incident took place when she was trying to sleep after a day of shooting.

“I’m like, just so close to being in dreamland and all of a sudden, I’m wide awake. My eyes aren’t open, but I feel wide awake and I hear some walking. You know, on the wood floors, you hear it creak. I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s bullsh-t.’ I’m sleeping on the left side of the bed. All of a sudden, I feel someone grab the covers … I like to have the sheet folded over. Someone’s grabbing right there, right there and starts pulling.

“I jump up. I freak out, turn the light on. There’s nothing there, I don’t see anything,” Farmiga confessed. “But I can’t sleep. I can’t sleep for the rest of the night. I mean, it was dark, so it was based on feeling it, like out of the lights around, so I can’t see it though. But, like look, you pull it, you can feel if someone’s pulling the covers down. And that was the only time I ever experienced anything.”

Hopefully the cast and crew stay safe from potentially malevolent spirits, as depicted in the Murder House season of the series.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere on FX on September 12th.