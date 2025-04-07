Xbox Game Pass Users Unsubscribing After Popular Series Is Removed

Xbox Game Pass users, at least some of them, are unsubscribing after a popular series has been removed. One of the highlight moments of Xbox Game Pass came back in 2021, when it added a popular PlayStation series to the Xbox Game Pass library. Every year since then, it has been steadily adding more games from this series. And this was especially notable because the series wasn’t even on PS Plus, meaning Xbox fans had the option to plays these games for, at the time, $10 a rip while PlayStation fans had to pay full price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots, we are talking about the MLB The Show, which came to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass starting with MLB The Show 21, and which has been an Xbox Game Pass staple ever since. Well, until this year at least. MLB The Show 24 was recently removed from Xbox Game Pass and not replaced with MLB The Show 25, which released last month. This has broken the steady flow of MLB The Show games coming to Xbox Game Pass at release, and it has not gone unnoticed by subscribers.

Over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, one of the top posts the last week is a post from a user talking about unsubscribing now that MLB The Show games are not being added, or at least not being added at release. And apparently, they are not the only subscriber who has been subscribed to Xbox Game Pass because of the PlayStation series.

“Pour one out for MLB The Show on Game Pass,” reads the post in question. “I’ve used and loved Xbox Game Pass for a couple of years now. It really does give you great value for your money, especially with how many games I’ve been able to try out. I had Ultimate pretty much for one reason though, I love MLB The Show. Having Ultimate meant I could play my favorite sports game on my PC through cloud gaming, which would otherwise be inaccessible, and that alone made the sub worth it. But now that they’ve removed The Show 24 and haven’t added 25 to Game Pass, I think my time subscribing is coming to an end.”

Not only does the popularity of the post echo the sentiment, but some of the comments reveal subscribers unsubscribing because of this same thing.

“I concur. This may be a deal breaker for me. It’s obviously Sony’s decision, not Microsofts,” reads one of these comments. “I’m not renewing my Game Pass,” reads a second comment.

How many Xbox Game Pass subscribers will specifically cut ties with the subscription service over MLB The Show, we don’t know, but if this Reddit thread is indicative of anything, it’s indicative of it being a deal breaker for at least some.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.