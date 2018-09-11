First Official ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Photos Introduce Terrifying New Characters

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the highly-anticipated crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons, is finally set to premiere on FX this week. While almost nothing is known about the new season, save for one incredibly confusing trailer, fans are being left completely in the dark heading into the premiere.

To help build up the hype, and offer even more confusion regarding the events of the new season, FX has released a series of official photos introducing nine of the new characters that will make their debut in the premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we’re all expecting to see the popular characters from Coven and Murder House, these new images focus solely on those that were seen in the “outpost” cult in the trailer. Some of the names, like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, will be instantly recognized by fans, but almost every character is brand new.

Take a look at all nine new American Horror Story: Apocalypse photos below!

Ms. Wilhemina

The first new character photo belongs to American Horror Story staple Sarah Paulson, who has already been confirmed to be playing multiple roles in the new season.

As we saw in the trailer, Ms. Wilhemina is one of the leaders of the devil-worshipping cult that will be featured in the new season. Other than the fact that she lives in an underground bunker with several others, and has managed to survive the apocalypse, this character is a complete mystery. Unfortunately, almost every new character is being kept a secret heading into the new season.

In addition to Ms. Wilhemina, Paulson will also be reprising the role of Cordelia from Coven.

Ms. Miriam Mead

Another leader of the devil-cult is Miriam Mead, played by Kathy Bates. Not much is known about her role in the season, other than the fact that she serves alongside Ms. Wilhemina.

Bates has appeared in several seasons of American Horror Story, though it’s unclear whether or not she’ll be reprising any of those roles for Apocalypse.

Mr. Gallant

Another American Horror Story star likely to wear multiple hats this season is Evan Peters, who famously fathered Satan’s spawn at the end of the show’s very first installment, Murder House.

In this photo, he’s playing a mysterious character by the name of Mr. Gallant.

Dinah Stevens

Adina Porter, who has become a quick fan-favorite amongst the American Horror Story faithful, is depicted in this next photo as Dinah Stevens.

Since she was only seen in one quick shot of the trailer, it’s unclear whether Dinah is a captive, or one of the dangerous captors.

Mallory

Unlike the rest of the characters in these photos, Billie Lourd’s Mallory isn’t wearing an expensive, colorful costume. Instead, she seems to be nothing but a servant to the residents of the outpost.

Before appearing on American Horror Story, Lourd worked with creator Ryan Murphy on his short-lived FOX series, Scream Queens.

Coco St. Pierre

Next up is a character named Coco St. Pierre, who was featured in the first trailer for Apocalypse.

Played by Leslie Grossman, it’s safe to assume that Coco is incredibly wealthy before the end of the world, and she somehow ended up in the outpost after her plane fell out of the sky.

Michael Langdon

Fans may not recognize the face of Cody Fern, the actor in this photo, but they will never forget the name of his character: Michael Langdon.

Michael is the son of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon, who was born at the end of Murder House. He’s also the Anti-Christ and the man who will bring on the apocalypse.

Emily

Not much is known about Emily, who is also trapped in the outpost throughout Apocalypse. She’s played by actress Ashley Santos and is one of several new characters to be featured this season.

Timothy Campbell

Like Emily, Timothy Campbell is a completely new character to the American Horror Story mythos, and he’s being played by franchise newcomer Kyle Allen.

What do you think of these new American Horror Story: Apocalypse characters? Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments below!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 12 on FX.