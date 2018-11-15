‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: SPOILER Defeated in “Apocalypse Then”

The ultimate showdown between the Antichrist and the Coven witches took place tonight in American Horror Story: Apocalypse‘s finale and one side was soundly defeated — for now.

MAJOR spoilers for tonight’s season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Apocalypse Then”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) ultimately realized that there would be no stopping Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) and that meant she had only one option left: let the apocalypse happen and then go for a hail Mary play by attempting to have Mallory (Billie Lourd) undo the end of the world by going back in time. It was an impossible, last ditch effort and in the end the witches came out on top.

After putting the identity spells on Coco (Leslie Grossman) and Mallory, Cordelia along with Myrtle (Frances Conroy) and Madison (Emma Roberts) wait out the apocalypse buried in the healing dirt of the Louisiana bayou. When Mallory was powerful enough, they emerged and descended upon Outpost 3 to resurrect their sisters. From there, it was simply a matter of stalling Michael long enough for Mallory to work the spell. Of course, that didn’t come without some challenges. Madison “kills” Michael to buy them some time, but on the way to a safe place to carry out the spell, Brock appears and stabs Mallory as revenge for taking his seat on the private plane in the season premiere.

When all attempts to save Mallory fail and with both Marie Leveau (Angela Bassett) and Coco dead from their attempts to stall Michael, Cordelia makes a spectacular sacrifice to not only empower the next Supreme but stall the Antichrist. She tells Michael that her “sisters are legion” before driving his blade into her heart. Michael is distracted, and Mallory is able to complete the spell, going back to 2015 where she runs Michael down and drives over him repeatedly ensuring that he will die before he can set the apocalypse into motion.

Victory to the witches, right? When it comes to the battle with Michael, absolutely, but while Mallory is able to save the world and put things right — she even convinces Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) not to stay at the Hotel Cortez and her defeat of Michael earned her so much demonic respect that Nan (Jamie Brewer) brings Misty Day (Lily Rabe) back to life as a gift though Myrtle remains dead and Madison gets to chill in hell a bit longer. However, when you’re dealing with Satan and the prophesied end of the world things don’t expect the Prince of Darkness not to have a contingency plan. Michael may be dead, but a new Antichrist is born just a few years down the road — the son of Timothy and Emily, the seemingly ordinary people from Outpost 3.

What did you think about tonight’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse finale? Let us know in the comments.