American Horror Story: Delicate Teases Eternal Bonds in "Ave Hestia" Preview

American Horror Story: Delicate returned on Wednesday with Part Two of Season 12 returning to FX to continue its eerie tale. The series had been off the air since October, in part due to delays associated with last year's writers and actors strikes. This week's episode saw some major developments for Anna (Emma Roberts) as the truth about what's been going on with her pregnancy — and who is behind the eerie things happening to her — is starting to come to light. Now, FX has released a preview or next week's episode, "Ave Hestia" that offers some insight on what happened to her husband Dex's previous wife as well as just how sinister what she's been ensnared in really is.

The official synopsis for "Ave Hestia" is as follows: "Entrenched in her grapple for fame and motherhood, Anna may be involved in a cycle much bigger — and older — than she realizes." You can watch the preview for yourself in the video below.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

She continued, "[Alien is] really a movie about pregnancy, but it's been written by a man who doesn't understand that that's what he's writing about ... It's what happens when a guy thinks, 'What's the scariest possible thing I can come up with?' And it's this idea of, what if you're growing this creature inside of you and it's using your resources to get bigger and you can't control it? It has a mind of its own, and then one day it just bursts out of you in this gruesome, bloody mess. When I first saw it when I was a kid, it didn't occur to me that that's basically what pregnancy is, but at six months pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh, wow! That's just a pregnancy story without the pregnancy.' That was the seed right there."

While there was a delay in the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the series has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology through to Season 13 which means that even with this delay, there is still at least one more season of the series to come.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 airs Wednesdays on FX.