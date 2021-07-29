American Horror Story: Double Feature New Poster Released

✖

The tenth season of American Horror Story will arrive on FX in just under a month and now a new poster has been released for the season. On Tuesday, FX released a frightening new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature that highlights the dual nature of the season, which will feature two storylines rather than the usual one. The poster features what appears to be an alien head rising through the desert floor at the top of the poster while the bottom reveals the bottom half of that alien head to belong to some sort of sea monster submerged in water. It's truly disturbing and you can check it out for yourself below.

The poster was released along with a new teaser for the season. The teaser featured a similar theme and revealed that the two stories in Double Feature will be "Red Tide" which will be set on a beach and "Death Valley" which is set in a desert, perhaps in the southwest. The first half appears to deal with some sort of water monster and the latter, aliens.

This is the second alien-themed poster for the season. Last month, a poster was released that featured an alien kissing an unidentified creature with their tongues being wrapped around a black pill. That unidentified creature has similar teeth to the one in the new poster and new teaser as well.

The upcoming season of American Horror Story will feature both new and familiar faces, including Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, among others.

Ross, who debuted in the franchise with American Horror Story: 1984, previously teased her character in the new season as "legendary."

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy [in Murphy's Pose]. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.