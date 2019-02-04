More ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons Moving Forward Even With Disney Acquisition

The impending acquisition of 21st Century Fox and many of its subsidiaries by Disney has left fans wondering about the future of a variety of properties, though FX Networks CEO John Landgraf teased that there’s no end in sight for American Horror Story.

“Up to [creator] Ryan Murphy,” Landgraf shared with Deadline when asked how many more seasons of American Horror Story fans could expect. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the inherent disturbing subject matter of the series, fans have been speculating about how Disney, whose fare only slightly dips into PG-13 territory, would handle the series. Landgraf’s comments imply that those plans have likely been discussed behind-the-scenes, with Disney seemingly understanding the value of the more mature properties they are bringing into the fold.

New seasons of the series are an anticipated event every year, yet another one of Murphy’s series, American Crime Story, has delivered audiences compelling interpretations of real-life crimes at a less predictable pace. Landgraf confirmed that more seasons of that series would be on the way, yet didn’t reveal when they could be expected.

“There’s the likelihood that they’ll all be produced over time,” the CEO shared after pointing out there were multiple storylines being toyed with.

The first season of the series focused on the trial of O.J. Simpson for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman while the second season focused on the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Landgraf added, “I’m very optimistic that we will have something in the next couple of years, and I’m optimistic that we will have multiple more cycles of that show.”

The previous season of American Horror Story was one of its most ambitious, as the anthology series brought back the characters from the Season One storyline “Murder House” and Season Three storyline “Coven.” Creator Murphy previously teased that these characters could return in yet another future season.

“Not next season,” Murphy revealed to Entertainment Tonight after claiming the “Coven” witches would return. “Though, we have something really fun planned.”

With Disney launching its own streaming service later this year, Disney+, one theory is that services like FX and Hulu would become the dedicated homes of the more adult-orientated fare.

Stay tuned for details on the future of American Horror Story.

Do you think these remarks sound promising for the future of the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!