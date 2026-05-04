Steven Spielberg’s Canceled Cult Sci-Fi Series Finally Returns to Streaming

With other series like La Brea making their streaming return, it seems that dinosaurs and prehistoric Earth are back in fashion—good news for fans of that particular brand of sci-fi. And now Steven Spielberg’s cult classic is streaming for free on Tubi, bringing viewers back to his unique (and expensive) take on humans stepping into a version of Earth that they were never meant to be on, and the consequences of those actions.

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Terra Nova is set in the not-too-distant future, in 2149, when the overdeveloped and highly polluted Earth begins to show signs of dying. A group of scientists realizes that the damage cannot be reversed and instead finds a way to open a rift in the space-time continuum. This rift becomes a portal to prehistoric Earth, and gives humanity one last chance to correct their mistakes. Now with the portal fully operational, the Shannon family enters Terra Nova in a bid to make sure that this version of Earth can remain livable, but it’s not long before they discover that not everyone on the mission has the same intentions to save mankind.

Terra Nova was Sci-Fi Camp at its Most Fun

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There is definitely a certain level of cheese that comes with Terra Nova. There are hard science concepts wrapped in gritty action, and the acting isn’t taking home any awards. But there’s also something charming about it, despite its middling ratings with critics and audiences. “If you can make it past the exposition, and the earnest family cliches – a rebellious teenage son, an awkward brainiac daughter – there’s plenty of satisfying dino action. And it all looks gorgeous,” said critic Matt Roush. Critic Sarah Toth disagreed, however, saying, “With all the mystery and none of the finesse of Lost, and all the dinosaurs and none of the excitement of Jurassic Park, the show has all the makings of a glorious, wonderful disaster.”

Audiences were slightly more charitable toward Terra Nova, finding more to enjoy in its campy delivery of a tense, mysterious premise coupled with family drama the likes of which you can only get when dinosaurs are trying to eat you. “It drags a bit in the middle, but the sci-fi series sets up one of the most fascinating worlds in TV’s history,” says one viewer. Another adds, “If this show had come out in the 2020s, it would have had no trouble getting another 2nd season.” And that feels like a true statement; issues aside, Terra Nova was incredibly original, with nothing like it having aired before or since. It really is a shame that the network felt it was too expensive to keep making—more seasons would have only allowed the series to continue getting better.

Will you be streaming Terra Nova now that it’s free on Tubi? Let us know your thoughts about the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.