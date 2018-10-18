‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Michael’s History and Constance’s Fate Revealed in “Return to Murder House”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse took things back to where it all began in “Return to Murder House” tonight and revealed the rest of Michael Langdon’s origin story as well as Constance Langdon’s fate.

Spoilers for tonight’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse episode, “Return to Murder House”, below.

Madison and Chablis arrive at the house to get as much information as they can about Michael and after encountering various ghosts unwilling to talk, they make a bargain with Constance. If they get rid of Moira, she’ll tell the story. Madison and Chablis do and that’s when Constance tells the tale.

She thought Michael would be her chance to truly be a good mother, but she quickly discovers that’s not the case. Little Michael starts out torturing and killing flies, then small animals, eventually graduating to killing the nanny as was seen at the end of Season 1. Constance buries the animals and plants roses over them until the yard is full of roses. However, when she discovers one day that he’s literally aged a decade overnight, she knows that there is something truly wrong. He even tries to kill her, though his kind, childlike side comes out before she dies.

Constance tries to get him help, but he kills the priest as well and that’s when Constance is done. She goes back to the Murder House and takes her own life. When Michael comes to the house looking for her, she won’t even reveal her ghost to him. However, Ben steps in and tries to be a father to him and help him to be good. It goes well for a while, but when Tate rejects him, Michael turns to the darkness. He eventually kills two new owners of the house and goes even further: he destroys their souls.

Vivien then tells Madison and Chablis the rest of the story. Michael really is the antichrist, revealing that eventually Anton Lavey, head of the Church of Satan and his disciples — including the real Mrs. Mead — show up and unlock his true demonic self. They perform a human sacrifice and Michael eats the dead girl’s heart. When he does, a demonic shadow rises behind him. Satan and evil are truly his father. Vivien attempts to kill him but is unsuccessful. Michael then leaves the house and heads down the path that leads us to the Apocalypse.

