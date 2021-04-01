American Horror Story Star Says Season 10 is "Gonna Be A Bloodbath"

✖

Viral sensation Kalen Allen took over The Ellen Show as a guest host this week and during one of his episodes spoke with American Horror Story star Angelica Ross, one of the many confirmed cast members set to appear in the tenth season of the upcoming show. Little is known about the new batch of episodes but co-creator Ryan Murphy recently revealed the title, revealing it will be known as American Horror Story: Double Feature, telling two different stories for the first time in series history. Speaking with Allen, Ross opened up about returning to the show and is prepared to kick the hype for the new episodes into overdrive.

"This new season is just incredible. I've already started working with Frances Conroy," Ross said. "The OG fans of 'American Horror Story' are going to be thrilled because it's just got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, just all of the OGs there. But then there's, It's just going to be a bloodbath. All I can say is, it's gonna be a bloodbath. I don't know if I can watch."

When revealing the title, Murphy said that the new season would be akin to "TWO SEASONS" albeit airing in one calendar year, adding: "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)." Returning cast member Leslie Grossman clarified it even further for confused fans, tweeting: "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great."

It was previously reported that production on the new season had been set up in both Los Angeles and Provincetown, Massachusetts at different points. Murphy's tease of one story being "set by the sea" isn't a huge surprise as a previous teaser image shared over a year ago revealed something or someone climbing up some sort of embankment with a vast body of water behind them. This could all tie in to the Provincetown shooting location as it sits at the northern tip of Cape Cod and is the site of the Mayflower’s landing in 1620.

In addition to Grossman, Ross, Conroy, Paulson, Peters, and Wittrock, returning cast members for American Horror Story: Double Feature also include Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Lily Rabe. One newcomer confirmed to appear that has turned heads is former child actor Macaulay Culkin, others include Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Spencer Novich.

We also know that Season 10 won't be the last for the series, either. American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13. In addition the spin-off series American Horror Stories is also in the works for FX on Hulu.