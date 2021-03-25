American Horror Story Season 10 Casts Supermodel Kaia Gerber

✖

The cast of American Horror Story Season 10, titled "Double Feature", is getting a little bit bigger. On Tuesday, series creator Ryan Murphy shared on social media that supermodel Kaia Gerber has been cast. Murphy's post gave no indication of Gerber's role in his post in which he simply stated "Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family" along with "#AHS10"and "#AHSFX".

The American Horror Story: Double Feature role will be the first television role for the model and she isn't the only newcomer to the American Horror Story franchise in Season 10. Back in February, it was announced that Macaulay Culkin was also joining the cast. Like Gerber, it's unclear at this time what his role will be in the season.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will break a bit with franchise tradition by containing two separate stories. The idea that the season will have two tales fits in a bit with the varying teases we've got for the season up until now. Back in March of 2020, Murphy released a poster that featured the ocean in the background as two hands appeared to be climbing their way out of something along with the message "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." Then, last November he shared another poster -- this one featuring a mouth with sharpened teeth along with the high contrast, highly stylized imagery of bold red lipstick, a surgical glove, and the ominous and unsettling image of a tattooed tongue. The two images are dramatically different, but make sense with the understanding that there are two stories.

As for what those two different stories are, that we don't yet know. What we do know is that the season will have a much different tone than previous seasons, at least according to recurring American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock.

"I think this is OK to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," Wittrock said. "I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense."

"It is different in tone than a lot of the other seasons," he added.

In addition to Gerber and Culkin, American Horror Story: Double Feature stars Katy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Frances Conroy. The season does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021 on FX.

