American Horror Story Season 10 and Spinoff Series Get Premiere Dates From FX

✖

FX has unrolled their summer and fall programming slate, revealing premiere dates for multiple shows including American Horror Story season 10 and the upcoming spinoff series American Horror Stories. According to the cable network, American Horror Stories (now described as a limited series) will debut the first two of its seven episodes on Thursday, July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu. After its conclusion, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th installment of the hit anthology series premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu. Co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk return to executive produce.

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode rather than an extended narrative across the full season. Murphy and Falchuk executive produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television. Little is actually known about the series' content or even cast. Previous reports have indicated that the new series self-contained episodes could potentially focuse on various myths and legends. The series will also see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the episodes of the spinoff, but it's unclear if she'll also appear in front of the camera.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning American Horror Story franchise tenth's season will actually pull a franchise first. Murphy previously confirmed that the "Double Feature" subtitle comes from the season actually being akin to "TWO SEASONS" albeit airing in one calendar year. In a social media post, Murphy wrote: "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)."

Confirmed cast members for the "one set by the sea" are longtime franchise stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates, with this new story also featuring Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock

"I think it's okay to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons," Wittrock recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way if that makes sense."

He added, "It is a different tone than a lot of the other seasons."

American Horror Story is the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history and has already been renewed for three more seasons beyond the upcoming "Double Feature."