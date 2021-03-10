American Horror Story Season 10 Gives First Look At Macaulay Culkin

✖

American Horror Story's tenth season of FX's terrifying anthology series is currently in the works and showrunner Ryan Murphy has recently shared a new look at the series that gives us our first glimpse as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin in his role. With each season exploring a different spooky story that will often bring back actors to play new, or sometimes returning, roles, it's clear that the tenth season is looking to expand its roster not just with Culkin, but with the likes of new and returning actors such as Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, and more.

The official title for this tenth season of American Horror Story has yet to be revealed, with each storyline having a different title to help push forward the arc. The previous season of American Horror Story went under the banner of "1984", presenting fans with a take on the slasher movies of that time period while slipping in a number of surprises and easter eggs for fans of the series. On top of this upcoming season, Murphy has also gone on record that he will also be working on American Horror Stories, which will have a different story for each individual episode, rather than following one storyline for an entire season.

Ryan Murphy shared this new photo on his Official Instagram Account with a first look at Culkin in his new role, standing alongside Leslie Grossman who will also be a part of this spine-chilling romp that has been a long time entry into FX's library of television series:

The titles of previous seasons have included the likes of Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse, on top of the aforementioned 1984, with the previous storylines taking an opportunity to not only explore different genres of horror but also smash some aspects of different movies and television shows together to keep fans guessing. While there have been some elements linking seasons together with one another, Apocalypse was able to link the first and third seasons together, as characters from both Murder House and Coven found themselves experiencing a nuclear wasteland and the terrifying elements that lied within.

What do you think of this first look at Macauley Culkin in the tenth season of American Horror Story?