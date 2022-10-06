American Horror Story: New York City Photos Offer First Look at Zachary Quinto's Franchise Return

American Horror Story is finally returning later this month, and it will feature some fan-favorite actors from previous seasons. American Horror Story: New York City is set to star franchise veterans Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. Quinto has not appeared in the series since its first and second seasons, so fans are eager to see him back after ten years.

Today, Entertainment Weekly shared some new images from New York City, including one of Quinto's character, Sam. You can check out the photo of Quinto below:

(Photo: FX)

AHS newcomers include Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Charlie Carver. EW also shared new images of Tovey, who is playing Patrick, and Carver, who is playing Adam. Like in previous years, story details about Season 11 are being kept secret. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt, and Our Lady J are serving as executive producers on American Horror Story: New York City. You can view the new images of Tovey and Carver below:

(Photo: FX)

(Photo: FX)

Will American Horror Story Season 11 Be in Two Parts?

FX chairman John Landgraf previously revealed that NYC won't be like Season 10, which was split into two stories: "Red Tide" and "Death Valley." The upcoming eleventh season will be a single story that takes place across different timelines.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories. I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format [of Season 10]. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

Is Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: New York City?

Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in every season of American Horror Story except 1984 recently told Variety that while she's open to returning to the series, her time might be coming to an end.

"It's not that I'm not open to it," Paulson said. "I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"

American Horror Story: NYC will debut on FX on Wednesday October 19th.