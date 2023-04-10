American Horror Story Season 12 Adds Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts

After years away from the series, the upcoming Season 12 of American Horror Story is set to see a beloved performer return to the fold, as it was revealed today that Emma Roberts will be returning to the disturbing series. In addition to this highly anticipated return, Season 12 will also be adding a newcomer to the mix, as Kim Kardashian is confirmed to be joining the new season. Both actors took to social media to share the same teaser video, which hinted that the theme of Season 12 will be "Delicate," with the new season set to premiere this summer. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as the showrunner of the new season.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Part of what will make the new season fascinating is that, while all previous seasons have been original stories that might have drawn influences from various sources, this new season is expected to be embracing specific source material, as it's said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the novel as being "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

Roberts made her debut in American Horror Story in Season 3's "Coven" storyline, going on to return for Seasons 4, 7, and 8. While the strength of the series has also earned the spinoff American Horror Stories, part of Roberts' lapse with the franchise was due to starring in Murphy's TV series Scream Queens. After two seasons, that series wasn't renewed, leaving fans to hope that we could get a revival of the concept, which Roberts herself is just as excited to pursue.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now's the time. I don't actually know who's in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen," Roberts shared with ComicBook.com back in 2022. "I'm so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down."

Now that Roberts is returning to American Horror Story, we'll have to wait and see if this could ignite opportunities for more Scream Queens. Stay tuned for details on Season 12 of American Horror Story.

Are you looking forward to a new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!