‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Crossover Event Gets Premiere Date

Devout American Horror Story fans were delivered good news earlier this month when creator Ryan Murphy announced that Season Eight would be a crossover between the “Murder House” and “Coven” storylines. Fans were given more good news today when FX confirmed that the new season would premiere on September 12th.

The news was confirmed by the network’s Twitter handle by posting a logo of the show with the caption, “Not long now.”

The crossover event has been teased over the years, with fans’ anticipation growing with each passing day. These two storylines, which marked the series’ first and third seasons, are arguably the most popular among fans, which will surely push Ryan Murphy to pull out all the stops for the exciting event.

“Murder House” depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. “Coven” focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft.

One element about the series that excites fans every year is that it unfolds in an anthological format, with each season depicting an all-new storyline. However, many of the core cast members regularly return year after year to play exciting new characters.

The announced cast for the upcoming season consists of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, and Joan Collins. Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

Earlier this week, Emma Roberts, who joined the series for “Coven” and departed to star in the Ryan Murphy series Scream Queens, announced that she was returning to portray the villainous Madison Montgomery. Her “Coven” co-star Taissa Farmiga is also reportedly in talks to return to the series.

According to Murphy, the opportunity to frequently collaborate with this set of performers is one of his biggest pleasures of working on the show.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

Tune in to the season premiere of American Horror Story on September 12th on FX.

