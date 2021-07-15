American Horror Story Spinoff Is Now on Hulu

✖

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is now on FX on Hulu. The series debuted with two episodes, "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" and Rubber(wo)Man Part Two). New episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays for a total of seven episodes with the much-anticipated series following an episodic anthology format rather than the story-per-season format utilized on American Horror Story, meaning that each episode of American Horror Stories will feature a different scenario and set of characters - though clearly the new Rubber Woman is a figure that will loom large.

According to the description on Hulu, "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" sees "a teenager and her Dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them." That "forsaken home with a grim past" is very likely the Murder House, first seen in Season 1 of American Horror Story. The location was a prominent figure in a poster for American Horror Stories as well as a trailer for the series, with the trailer featuring one character noting "you've heard all the stories about what happened here, right?" and while indeed the visitors have - one describes it as "Amityville Horror on crystal meth" - it's clearly not enough to keep people away.

The cast for American Horror Stories will be a mix of new and returning faces. It was recently announced that Amy Grabow will be playing Tipper Gore and Danny Trejo will be playing Santa. Additional cast includes former American Horror Story stars Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Charles Melton, and Billie Lourd, as well as newcomers Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Kevin McHale, and Virginia Gardner. Ryan Murphy executive produces the series with Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

The first two American Horror Stories' seven episodes are now streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu rather than traditional cable. After the show's conclusion, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th installment of the hit series, will premiere on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.

Are you excited that American Horror Stories is finally here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!