American Horror Story Season 12 Adds Pose Alum to Cast

American Horror Story has added another cat member for its upcoming Season 12. According to Deadline, Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez has joined the cast of the horror anthology series. At this time, no details about her character are available. Rodriguez's casting is the latest update for Season 12 of American Horror Story. Last week it was announced that Carnival Row star Cara Delevingne had also been cast in the season in an undisclosed role and, prior to that, it was announced that Kim Kardashian will also star in the season alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts. The series is expected to debut on FX this fall.

Season 12 of American Horror Story has reportedly been subtitled Delicate and is said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, which will be released in August. The novel is described as being "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens." It has also been reported that The Resident alum Matt Czuchry has been cast in the season, though that casting has not been confirmed at the time of this writing, though it's reported that he will play the male lead opposite Roberts. Halley Feiffer will serve as showrunner for the new season, the first to take its inspiration from a novel.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy detailed earlier this month. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Rodriguez is the latest actor to work with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy across more than one of his projects, with Rodriguez having previously starred as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose. She won a Golden Globe for Best Actress — Television Series Drama for the role in 2022.

American Horror Story Season 12 does not yet have a release date but is expected to debut this fall. The season reportedly enters production this summer.

Are you looking forward to a new season of American Horror Story? What do you think of this latest casting news? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!