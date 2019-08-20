Annabelle Comes Home Blu-ray Details Released

Warner Bros Home Entertainment today announced that Annabelle Comes Home arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital. Annabelle Comes Home is the third installment of New Line Cinema’s hugely successful Annabelle films starring the infamous, sinister doll from the Conjuring universe. Gary Dauberman, screenwriter of the Annabelle films, IT and The Nun, makes his directorial debut in Annabelle Comes Home, and the film is produced by Peter Safran and Conjuring universe creator James Wan.

Annabelle Comes Home stars Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) as Judy, Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as her babysitter Mary Ellen and Katie Sarife (Supernatural) as troubled friend Daniela. Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, The Conjuring films, the Insidious films) and Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring films, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The bonus features on the Blu-ray release include deleted scenes and a trio of Featurettes: “The Artifact Room & the Occult,” “The Light & the Love,” and “Behind the Scenes: The Ferryman/Demon, The Bloody Bride, The Werewolf.”

Dauberman directed the film from a screenplay he wrote, from a story by Dauberman and Wan. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Michelle Morrissey and Judson Scott served as executive producers. Dauberman’s behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Michael Burgess (The Curse of La Llorona), production designer Jennifer Spence (Annabelle: Creation, The Nun), editor Kirk Morri (Aquaman) and costume designer Leah Butler (Annabelle: Creation). The music is by Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring films).

Annabelle Comes Home will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on October 8. Pre-orders are live now. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film and special features in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition and a Digital version of the movie.

You can check out the official synopsis of the film below.

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc on innocent victims, demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) lock the possessed doll in their home’s special artifact room, placing her behind sacred glass. But when the doll escapes and awakens the room’s evil spirits, it conjures up an unholy night of horror for the Warrens’ daughter and her friends as they desperately battle to bring Annabelle’s reign of terror to an end.

Fans can also own Annabelle Comes Home via purchase from digital retailers beginning September 17.

