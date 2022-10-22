Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Gets New Teaser, Pushes Back Premiere Date

Earlier this month, AMC+ confirmed that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches would make their debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 5th, but a new teaser for the upcoming series has a bit of good news for fans eager to dive into the next installment of AMC's Immortal Universe. On Saturday, the network released a new teaser for the eagerly anticipated series that revealed a slight shift in its premiere date — as well as that it will now be airing on AMC as well.

In the new "The Key" teaser, fans get a better look at Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) as the key and the thirteenth Mayfair Witch, but the end of the trailer also reveals that the series will now debut on Sunday, January 8th on both AMC and AMC+. You can check out the. new teaser for yourself below.

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston.

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house," showrunner Esta Spalding previously said about the series. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Will there be crossovers with Interview With the Vampire?

While Interview With the Vampire is part of AMC's Immortal Universe and in Rice's books, there is crossover between the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches as they exist in the same universe, fans probably shouldn't expect to see any direct crossovers on the screen right away.

"Some are fun, some are deliberate, and some are almost Easter eggs," series executive producer Mark Johnson said of shared references in the two series. "But Mayfair Witches is very much its own project and its own series. Obviously, it's connected to Anne Rice's thematic and stylistic concentration, so it's very much a part of what she does but I would say that there's very little deliberately from Interview in Mayfair Witches."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will now debut on Sunday, January 8th on AMC and AMC+.