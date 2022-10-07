Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer Confirms January 2023 Premiere

It's official: the witches are coming to AMC+ in January. On Thursday, AMC+ released the first trailer for the next series in its Immortal Universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches with the trailer confirming that the eagerly anticipated series will debut on Thursday, January 5th. The trailer also offered the best look yet at the series, an adaptation of Anne Rice's trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches and offered a bit more insight on what fans can expect when the witching hour arrives. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches centers around Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a brilliant neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Written by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the series also stars Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jen Richards, and Jack Huston.

"The first season starts where the book starts, in that mood of New Orleans and the sort of ghost story of this house," showrunner Esta Spalding previously said about the series. "We meet really quickly Rowan Fielding who's the main character of the first book and through the series."

She continued, "The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. We used a piece of that, and then we feel like we're gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons, should we be so lucky."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is just the latest adaptation of the late author's work to come to AMC/AMC+. Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire debuted earlier this month and president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott has previously teased that there are unofficial plans for a full, interconnected Anne Rice universe in the future as the network acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in 2020.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuts January 5, 2023, on AMC+.

