Are You Afraid Of The Dark Footage Debuting During Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger

The first footage from Nickelodeon‘s upcoming revival of their ’90s scary stories anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? will premiere this Saturday during an airing of Henry Danger on the network, according to executive producer BenDavid Grabinski, who heads up the new series.

Per Nickelodeon, “The beloved anthology series will return this October as a brand-new miniseries and follow new members of the Midnight Society as they gather around a campfire in the woods to share scary stories,” the cable network announced via press release. “The miniseries will coincide with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players’, and NickelodeonMovies, in theaters October 2019.”

Submitted for the approval of twitter… The first footage of #areyouafraidofthedark will be airing this Saturday during HENRY DANGER on Nickelodeon. 🎃🎃🎃💀💀💀🤡🤡🤡 — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) August 2, 2019

The cast will include Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Jeremy Taylor (It), Lyliana Wray (Black-ish), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

That’s an ensemble of some pretty well-experienced fresh-faced actors, which gives this new Are You Afraid of the Dark? a major headstart in terms of performance potential. These kids definitely have the skills to thrill young audiences in the same way ’90s kids (like myself) were back in the heyday of the original series.

As mentioned in the synopsis above, there was supposed to also be a film adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, though that seems to have stalled in production. It was scheduled for release this October, but has since been pulled from the release schedule over at Paramount. Deadline notes that the “movie has since been moved out of its October 11 release date and is expected to debut later following some behind-the-scene changes.” Filmmaker Gary Dauberman later confirmed that he had parted ways with the production.

Grabinski is one of those up-and-coming Hollywood talents who has had a number of near-miss projects in the last few years, with Are You Afraid of the Dark? being the first to actually make it to air. Among other things, he was at one point attached to write the screenplay for a planned Archer & Armstrong movie from Sony and Valiant, although his hire was the last announcement made of the film so it seems likely that they never got it off the ground.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is expected to premiere in October, 2019. Henry Danger: The Musical Sing-Along, which will host the first footage, airs on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.