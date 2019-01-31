‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Movie Release Date Moved Forward

Fans of Are You Afraid of the Dark? will be excited to hear that the film’s release date has been moved up. The movie will now be opening on October 4th instead of October 11th, according to Exhibitor Relations Co.

According to the outlet, “Paramount’s flip-flop. Are You Afraid of the Dark? bumps up a week, now Oct. 4, 2019, while Gemini Man pushes back a week, now set for Oct. 11, 2019.”

The film is directed by D.J. Caruso, who previously delivered audiences thrillers like Eagle Eye and Disturbia, and was written by IT‘s Gary Dauberman.

The original TV series debuted on Nickelodeon in 1990, delivering young viewers tales of terror in the vein of Tales From the Crypt, yet with tamer subject matter. Each episode featured a group of teenagers, dubbed the “Midnight Society,” coming together around a campfire in hopes of scaring one another. With each episode telling a completely different story, fans are still waiting to learn how that anthology format will be brought to life for the film.

“It is a completely original story I came up with, but it still has the Midnight Society and it still has the campfire,” Dauberman shared with SlashFilm. “It’s still a story being told.”

The writer’s comments seem to imply that the narrative will put more emphasis on the storytellers as opposed to merely being a collection of creepy stories. He also detailed why it’s so important to deliver younger viewers creepy stories.

“That show is so important to me. I didn’t want to age it down too much because for it’s time, it had some really disturbing episodes and some really dark episodes. Not every story the Midnight Society told ended with happily ever after or a person learning their lesson and it will never happen again,” Dauberman admitted. “I really embraced that side of things and I think it’s been a long time. I think fear is healthy for kids. I don’t think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that’s something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark? I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they’ll laugh at times. I think it’s got a great message. I think it’s got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that’s great. I think it’s going to open it up to a wider audience.”

Check out Are You Afraid of the Dark? when it lands in theaters on October 4th.

