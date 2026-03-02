Square Enix Brings Back PS1 Game For the First Time Ever After 25 Years

Japanese developer and publisher Square Enix has brought back — or at least licensed out the return — of a PS1 game that has never been re-released a single time in its 25-year existence, until now. While the original game, released in 2001, was a PS1 exclusive, this re-release is multi-platform, coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version nor any Xbox version. Meanwhile, those interested in time-traveling back to 2001 to play the game in question will need to fork over $10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2001 PS1 exclusive game in question is Kronos Digital Entertainment and Eidos Interactive’s Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix. Square Enix acquired the IP when it acquired Eidos Interactive. That said, it’s licensed out this re-release to developer, Implicit Conversions, and publisher Limited Run Games.

Play video

New Improvements to the Classic PS1 Game

While this is not a remaster or a remake, the aforementioned duo have provided some improvements in the name of modernizing this 25-year-old action-adventure game classic. To this end, there are now save states, widescreen support, Achievements/Trophies, and CRT Filters. Beyond this, though, the game is exactly how it was on the PS1. Meanwhile, if you have deja vu, it is because the same pair did the same exact thing with the first Fear Effect game back in August of last year.

A Forgotten PS1 Exclusive Game

Fear Effect is often a forgotten series because it is not very relevant in the modern era. It debuted in 2000 with a game of the same name, and then Fear Effect 2 came a year later. Despite its name, it is actually a prequel. The original earned an 85 on GameRankings, while the follow-up earned an 82. These are obviously two very solid scores. For whatever reason, though, this was the end of the series until 2018’s Fear Effect Sedna. Where the second game was a prequel, this was a sequel. Not a very good one, though. Developed by Sushee and published by Forever Entertainment — again licensed out by Square Enix — it earned a Metacritic range of 42 to 50, making it one of the worst games of its year. Unsurprisingly, the series has been dead since.

While the series may have no future, the first two games are worth checking out if you enjoy PS1-era character-driven action-adventure games. They don’t hold up amazingly, like most games from this era, but they hold up well enough to enjoy. Those who do decide to check it out should expect a runtime of about 10 to 25 hours, depending on things like playstyle and completion rate.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.