Zack Snyder Confirms There's No Army of the Dead Director's Cut

Multiple projects from Zack Snyder have earned theatrical releases, only to then earn Director's Cuts that offer more insight into his true vision for an adventure, but in the case of his Netflix film Army of the Dead, the filmmaker recently confirmed that nearly everything he wanted included in the story can be seen in the current release. Snyder confirmed that nothing substantial was cut from the movie to score a release on the streamer, though they did ask for a brief glimpse of graphic nudity to be omitted, which he ultimately accommodated. Even without a Director's Cut, the world of Army of the Dead is set to continue with an official sequel.

"The cool thing was with Netflix, and I had this experience on Army [of the Dead], was that they were so cool with what I wanted to do. That's why there's not a Director's Cut of Army, because it was really just the movie," Snyder shared with Collider. "They never said, 'Oh...' I think the only thing they wanted me to take out was the zombie penis because we had it in the opening credits. One of the Chippendale's dancers had this huge c-ck with a bite taken out of it. I had a shot of it, and they were like, 'Look, is there any way...?' And I was like, 'All right.'"

While he didn't have to tone down Army of the Dead, the director already confirmed that fans can expect alternate cuts of his upcoming Rebel Moon films, with the initial releases scoring PG-13 ratings and then subsequent Director's Cuts being a bit more intense and R-rated.

"It was just cool in the initial conversation I was having with Netflix about just this concept of them saying like, 'Oh, well, why don't we make it part of the plan?' That makes it a lot easier," Snyder shared during a press event promoting Rebel Moon in regards to developing Director's Cuts. "There's a great history of Director's Cuts that are just cool. When I was in film school, I just always thought that was cool that there was this other movie that you could discover. And so, for me, there's a lot of ... When you make a movie, you have a lot of voices in your own creative mind telling you what would be narratively just the strongest solution. And then, you have this other tug on you -- I do. anyway, that is like, 'Well, what if there's rabbit holes that are really amazing to go down and just kind of learn about different aspects of the characters?' For me, those have always been a thing that, in the drawing, when I draw the scenes or when I am writing the script, I always end up with a lot of that stuff that I feel like really tells the sort of deeper-dive story."

