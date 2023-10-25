Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Delaying Beetlejuice 2 and More 2024 Movies

Movie-goers may have to a little while longer before Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) resurfaces from the underworld. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now passing the 100-day mark, studios are faced with the decision of whether or not to give up some of their 2024 movie dates. Monday, Paramount shifted dates back around for its largest blockbusters and now, it appears Warner Bros. may be preparing to do the same.

According to new a report from Variety, Warner Bros. is weighing its options regarding delays on Beetlejuice 2 and Robert De Niro’s Wise Guys among other movies. Though it’s far too early to determine potential replacements, one may think the Keaton and Winona Ryder-starring sequel could be pushed back to Halloween 2025 given the original picture is a spooky season favorite.

“There will be a number of 2024 titles that move into 2025 and beyond because of production delays,” B. Riley media analyst Eric Wold told the trade. “Studios are holding back and not talking about it to avoid showing their weak hand during negotiations. But people are waiting for it.”

Little is known about the plot of Beetlejuice 2, and director Tim Burton has gone on the record saying it’s a picture that may be a littler hard to explain.

“Honestly, I don’t really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it’s a very, very strange journey that I can’t quite explain,” Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. “That’s why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don’t get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I’ve worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

Amongst the newcomers are Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Beetlejuice 2 is currently set to land in theaters on September 6, 2024. The first film can be streamed on Hulu.