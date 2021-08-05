Bella Thorne Reveals She Owns Life-Sized Babadook

✖

The Babadook may not have the kind of cultural presence that a Jason Voorhees or a Freddy Krueger but to horror fans that have seen Jennifer Kent's 2014 classic he's an icon despite just one feature film. One of those people with beloved feelings for the living embodiment of a mother's grief is actress Bella Thorne. Known for appearing in plenty of horror films and TV shows herself, including Scream the TV series, Netflix's The Babysitter franchise, Amityville: The Awakening, and Keep Watching, Thorne revealed she has a full-size Babadook in her home, previously an aid for those that needed it in the bathroom.

“I love The Babadook – I actually have a life-sized Babadook in my house,” Thorne revealed to Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Podcast. “For a long time we had it in the bathroom and it was behind the door so that whenever anybody would open the door it would hit the Babadook, so then it would look like it was moving and shaking....Everyone was so terrorized by that Babadook in the bathroom.” Thorne added, "Horror is a way of life. Everything in horror movies that you feel – the physicality, the anxiety, the edge of your seat – all those emotions you feel in life.”

Thorne can next be seen in Habit, a new release from Lionsgate. The actress said that she has no idea what is going on with a potential third "Babysitter" movie at Netflix, joking with the podcast: “I don’t know maybe they’re cutting me out of it."

Unlike the previously mentioned horror icons, fans shouldn't expect to ever see The Babadook appear in multiple sequels.

"The good news is, I had the foresight to make sure that my producer and I owned the rights to any sequels," Kent said in a previous interview with IGN. "The reason for that is I will never allow any sequel to be made, because it's not that kind of film. I don't care how much I'm offered, it's just not going to happen. [Laughs]. It's just not what the film's about. It would destroy the integrity of everything we worked so hard to protect. So we are publishing a version of the book, and really that's not about merchandising; it's about creating a standalone, beautiful piece of art that goes with the film -- a companion piece. But that's as far as we're going in the sense of sidelines or sequels."