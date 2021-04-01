Blumhouse Trolls Fans With El Chupacabras Trailer on April Fools' Day

It's hard to know what's truth and what's a prank on April Fools' Day, with Blumhouse Productions getting in on the action by sharing a fictional trailer for their new film "El Chupacabras," but if the footage in the trailer looks familiar, it's because the reveal of the new project comes with the confirmation that it was merely a prank. Additionally, if the footage in the trailer looked frightening, it was composed of footage from previous Blumhouse releases, including The Lords of Salem, Insidious: The Last Key, and Dark Skies. You can check out the phony trailer for El Chupacabras above.

Blumhouse describes the fictional film, "Hidden for years, and no longer a myth, El Chupacabras exists. Will you outrun him? A first look at director Issa Lopez's new Blumhouse film, El Chupacabras, coming this summer."

The history of the Chupacabra goes back decades, with sightings of the mythical beast gaining prominence in the 1990s. The creature's name translates to "goat-sucker," due to reports that the creature was draining livestock of blood. As the beast grew in popularity over the years, the Chupacabra was reportedly captured in photos and videos. Most experts, however, attribute these sightings to being dogs or coyotes who have been afflicted with mange, giving them a more unsettling appearance.

While this trailer merely ended up being a prank, it wouldn't be the first movie to tackle the beast. Films like Chupacabra Terror, Blood of the Chupacabras, and Chupacabra Territory have all been released, though these films are typically released as TV movies or straight to home video. The world of cryptozoology has often inspired monster movies, with creatures like Bigfoot or the Mothman being featured in various projects, yet they typically fail to impress audiences.

Interestingly, Hulu will be releasing an all-new documentary series Sasquatch, which investigates reports that the titular beast was responsible for multiple homicides in the early '90s, giving authenticity to the outlandish subject matter.

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: on a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

Sasquatch premieres on Hulu on April 20th.

Do you wish this trailer was for a real movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!