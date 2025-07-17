One of the Best Horror TV Shows of the 2010s Gets New Streaming Home

The TV lineup on Prime Video has no shortage of options for subscribers, with titles spanning every genre and decade. Recently, that roster got a chilling boost in the form of a beloved horror series that debuted over a decade ago. It a short life on TV at the time, but this unique and terrifying series is now remembered as one of the best the genre delivered in a long time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The show in question is none other than Penny Dreadful, the Showtime original series that first premiered in 2014. With its gothic setting and incredible costuming, Penny Dreadful immediately stood out from most everything else on television at the time, and it stood out even more once the horror elements really kicked into high gear. This month, all 27 episodes of the series were added to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, having previously been available exclusively on Paramount+.
Unfortunately, audiences didn’t start connecting with Penny Dreadful until it was too late. The show concluded after its third season, but has gone on to gain a substantial cult following over the last decade.
If you’re not familiar, Penny Dreadful stars Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, and Timothy Dalton, centering around the world monsters and the supernatural. The series is about an explorer, a gunslinger, a medium, and Victor Frankenstein hunting down monstrous threats in Victorian era London.
New on Prime Video This Month
Penny Dreadful hit Prime Video on the heels of several other major additions, most of which came at the start of the month. At the beginning of July, Prime Video added dozens of titles to its lineup, including hits like Gladiator, Creed II, and Mad Max. You can check out the full list of Prime’s July 1st additions below.
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Bridge Too Far
A Fish Called Wanda
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Blown Away
Blue Crush
Blue Velvet
Colors
Creed II
Death Warrant
Double Impact
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Every Day
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fiddler On the Roof
Gladiator
Hart’s War
Hidden Figures
Hoodlum
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
It Came from Outer Space
K-PAX
Leaving Las Vegas
Licorice Pizza
Little Fockers
Little Man
Mad Max
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mystic Pizza
No Country for Old Men
No Way Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paths Of Glory
Rings
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment
The Bone Collector
The Bounty Hunter
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Funhouse
The Great Train Robbery
The Horse Soldiers
The House Bunny
The Hustle
The Informant!
The Perfect Storm
The Usual Suspects
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
Sherlock S1
Shooter S1-3