One of the Best Horror TV Shows of the 2010s Gets New Streaming Home

The TV lineup on Prime Video has no shortage of options for subscribers, with titles spanning every genre and decade. Recently, that roster got a chilling boost in the form of a beloved horror series that debuted over a decade ago. It a short life on TV at the time, but this unique and terrifying series is now remembered as one of the best the genre delivered in a long time.

The show in question is none other than Penny Dreadful, the Showtime original series that first premiered in 2014. With its gothic setting and incredible costuming, Penny Dreadful immediately stood out from most everything else on television at the time, and it stood out even more once the horror elements really kicked into high gear. This month, all 27 episodes of the series were added to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, having previously been available exclusively on Paramount+.

Unfortunately, audiences didn’t start connecting with Penny Dreadful until it was too late. The show concluded after its third season, but has gone on to gain a substantial cult following over the last decade.

If you’re not familiar, Penny Dreadful stars Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, and Timothy Dalton, centering around the world monsters and the supernatural. The series is about an explorer, a gunslinger, a medium, and Victor Frankenstein hunting down monstrous threats in Victorian era London.

New on Prime Video This Month

Penny Dreadful hit Prime Video on the heels of several other major additions, most of which came at the start of the month.

