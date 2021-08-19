Broadcast Signal Intrusion Trailer Offers a Creepy Spin on a Famous TV Interruption

On November 22, 1987, a figure wearing a Max Headroom mask managed to interrupt the broadcast of two Chicago-area TV stations, speaking bizarre phrases alongside a buzzing sound, with the culprit ultimately having hacked nearly two minutes of screen time. More than 30 years later, the identity of the hacker is still unknown, with this absurd and unsettling occurrence being the inspiration behind the new horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion from director Jacob Gentry. Rather than replicating the real-world events, the film takes a much darker turn than anything imaginable. Check out the trailer for Broadcast Signal Intrusion above before it hits theaters and Digital HD on October 22nd.

Per press release, "While logging tapes of decades-old TV broadcasts, video archivist James (Harry Shum Jr.) discovers a surreal and disturbing clip that James believes is the product of a mysterious broadcast signal hacking. His discovery takes a sinister turn when he tracks down similar broadcast intrusions that send him on an obsessive mission. Now James must confront two very real possibilities: that the videos may be clues to a crime beyond all comprehension; and that whoever was behind them may be very aware that James is coming uncomfortably close to the truth.

"The film stars Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Crazy Rich Asians), Kelley Mack (The Walking Dead), and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Stranger Things). Broadcast Signal Intrusion was inspired by actual broadcast interruptions that occurred in the Windy City in the late 1980s, and remain unsolved to this day. The film is an unsettling journey into our collective technological nightmares, confronting our deepest, darkest fears of both man and machine.

"Also releasing is the film's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring composer Ben Lovett's trumpet-driven, noir-inspired original score. Variety noted Lovett's music 'encompassed both a giallo-type theme in a vintage Morricone mode,' while Forbes described the score as 'the perfect soundtrack to drive down LA's neon streets at midnight, and certainly the right score to hear while investigating nefarious happenings under a rainy overpass.' The album will be available on all major music streaming platforms October 22nd."

Director Gentry previously delivered audiences the film Synchronicity, as well as having co-directed The Signal with David Bruckner and Dan Bush.

Broadcast Signal Intrusion above before it hits theaters and Digital HD on October 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!