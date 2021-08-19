Creepshow: First Season 3 Images Land Online Ahead of September Premiere

✖

While an official trailer might not yet have been released, Creepshow fans have been given their first look at Season 3 of the frightening Shudder series, thanks to a series of images that have been released online. Following the release of the debut season back in 2019, fans had to endure an extended wait for the sophomore season, as it had only just begun shooting when the coronavirus pandemic saw movie and TV productions around the world be put on hold, with the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 being much briefer, as Season 2 debuted just earlier this year. Season 3 of Creepshow premieres on Shudder on September 23rd, with new episodes being unveiled each Thursday up through Halloween.

Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.

Earlier this year, showrunner Greg Nicotero shared his excitement about the upcoming season.

"For Season 3, the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different," Nicotero pointed out to ComicBook.com. "I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty [Cundieff] direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did Season 2 that came back."

He continued, "There's one episode called 'Queen Bee' that's in the pilot, that's in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it's sort of a Beyonce-type story. 'What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?' It's that fun scenario ... In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it's a movie-lovers bonanza."

Despite the setbacks the production faced due to the pandemic, Nicotero noted that Shudder was so impressed by what his team was accomplishing, it was during Season 2 production that the series was renewed for Season 3.

"I really did have a lot of fun and what ended up happening is, as Season 2 was progressing, the network was watching the cuts. And they're like, 'This sh-t is good. Do you guys have enough scripts to keep going and do another six episodes?'," Nicotero added. "And, like an idiot, I went, 'Yeah, sure. We should just keep going.' Of course, it was much harder to just roll into 12 more stories, because it's six episodes, it's 12 stories."

