Candyman Director Nia DaCosta in Talks to Direct Second Film in 28 Years Later Trilogy

Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta may be joining the 28 Years Later franchise. Deadline reports that DaCosta is in talks to direct the second film in the new 28 Years Later franchise from Sony Pictures. Danny Boyle is already set to return to direct the first film in the trilogy. Per the report, the deal is not yet set in stone, but talks are ongoing. Boyle, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice are set to produce along with Bernie Bellew while 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy will executive produce.

It's also reported that Boyle is expected to direct the first film in the trilogy later this year with the second to film immediately after. Garland is set to write both films. No additional details about plot or casting for the films has been announced. As for DaCosta, she notably served as the filmmaker for Universal's 2021 Candyman follow up. She also directed and co-wrote The Marvels. her next film is MGM's Tessa Thompson starring Hedda, a reimagination of the Henrik Ibsen's stage play, Hedda Gabler.

What Do We Know About 28 Years Later?

The new films were announced earlier this year with Sony winning the bidding war for the rights to the films which are a follow up to 2002's 28 Days Later. Boyle and Garland will produce alongside original producer Andrew Macdonald and former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures Peter Rice. Murphy, who starred in the original film, is set to return as an executive producer, though he has previously said that he would never rule out returning in another capacity. The project is one that Garland previously said has been long discussed.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said at the time. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

What Is 28 Days Later About?

28 Days Later is a British post-apocalyptic horror film that follows Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. 28 Days Later was very well received by both critics and audiences alike and is credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre. Numerous films with zombie themes followed, each of them showcasing zombies as something a bit more agile and terrifying than the previous depictions of slow, trudging, cumbersome creatures.

The film also got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later, with that film set after the events of the first film, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was also both a critical and commercial success.

Are you looking forward to 28 Years Later? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.