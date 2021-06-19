Candyman Gets New Poster

✖

After a couple of pandemic delays, the Candyman reboot is finally hitting theatres in August. The movie is being helmed by The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, and will see the return of Tony Todd as the titular villain. Franchise newcomers include Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Recently, Bloody Disgusting took to Twitter to show off a new poster for the movie, which has us excited to see the Candyman return to the big screen.

"Here's the new poster art for Nia DaCosta's #Candyman," Bloody Disgusting tweeted. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Here's the new poster art for Nia DaCosta's #Candyman. Find a whole batch of new images here: https://t.co/KoGNgvr0D1 pic.twitter.com/jnst5BmpTG — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 18, 2021

Recently, Bloody Disgusting had a chat with Todd, who confirmed the movie would be a continuation of the original.

"It’s a continuation of the first film," Todd shared. "Nia DaCosta does a wonderful job directing, Jordan Peele wrote it. It’s in good hands. You know, I was really thrilled to see that A Quiet Place opened strongly, $48 million or something. So that’s a good sign for us. If it’s successful, no one knows what’s going to happen. Maybe there will be more, and maybe that’ll be the end." He added, "You know, after almost thirty years of carrying that character to conventions and interacting with fans, it’s nice to finally have a new chapter to discuss. And new Funkos! I finally get my own official Funko."

You can check out the official description for Candyman below:

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Aquaman) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is slated to hit theaters on August 27th.