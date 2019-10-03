Candyman Is Now Streaming on Netflix

With a reboot of Candyman on the way, there’s never been a better time to either revisit the 1992 classic or witness its horrors for the first time, a feat made all the easier with it having been added to Netflix. As if the reboot wasn’t enough of a motivation, now that October is officially upon us, Candyman will help you get into the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking forward to seeing one of Tony Todd’s most iconic roles, you want to witness the since-demolished neighborhood of Cabrini Green, or enjoy tragic love stories, Candyman has got you covered.

When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman – the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

The original film was based on a story from Clive Barker, with that adaptation spawning two sequels. Todd played the villain in each installment, intrinsically linking him to the tragic figure. Following the announcement of the upcoming film, fans were curious about whether Todd would return, with the actor having confirmed earlier this year that he will appear in some capacity.

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele,” Todd shared with the audience during a panel at Nickel City Con. “We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original.”

Given the initial reaction from Todd was disappointment at having not heard about his involvement, this was welcome news to audiences.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared when the reboot was confirmed. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

Stream Candyman on Netflix now. The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

