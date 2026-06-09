Sequel to 2010s Horror Masterpiece Just Got a Major Update (& It’s Good News for Fans)

It’s pretty much the standard operating procedure in Hollywood that, if a movie is successful it gets a sequel. This is especially true when it comes to horror films, as some of the best-ever horror films have gotten follow ups that take a single great film and turn it into a full-on franchise. But every so often, the wait for a sequel is a lengthy one but now, one of the best horror films of the 2010s previously-announced sequel is finally getting a major update—and it’s something fans should get excited about.

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A sequel to 2015’s It Follows—They Follow—was originally announced back in 2023 but it wasn’t until earlier this year when we got any major updates on the film, with star Maika Monroe confirming that the project was the next one she’d be working on. Now, things seem to be moving even more forward with the project. According to Deadline, Mickey 17 star Naomi Ackie is in final talks to tar opposite Monroe in the David Robert Mitchell film. Per the report, details about Ackie’s role or the plot of the sequel have been revealed, though the film will be set a decade after the events of the first film. Production is expected to kick off this summer.

It Follows is easily one of the best horror films of the 2010s. The film, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, followed college student Jay (Monroe) who ends up the target of a terrifying supernatural entity after a hooking up with her boyfriend, Hugh. The entity—that only she can see and takes on the appearance of anyone—relentless pursues and stalks Jay and her friends and the only way for Jay to stop it is to pass the curse onto someone else through sex. The film was a hit with both audiences and critics, performing very well at the box office against its modest $1.3 million budget. It’s since been considered by many to be on one of the best horror films of its decade, receiving praise for its original and truly terrifying story.

Given the unique quality of It Follows, it will certainly be interesting to see how They Follow lives up to its predecessor. The announcement of the sequel in 2023 was pretty big news and Monroe’s confirmation earlier this year that it really was going forward was also a big deal. Now, the film getting additional cast and a general setting makes the project even more real—and it could end up being even more frightening than the first one. Monroe herself has teased that They Follow will push boundaries, going so far as to describe the film as a “15 or 16” on a 1-10 “F-cked up scale”.

They Follow doesn’t yet have a release date, though production is expected to begin this summer.

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