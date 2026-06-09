Stranger Things Makes Announcement That May Hint At the Series’ Next Big Release

The Stranger Things franchise is far from done, despite the main show reaching its end on New Year’s Day 2026. The brand has already expanded into one TV spinoff, and an interquel animated series called Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, which fills in gaps (and introduces new story elements) between seasons 2 and 3 of the main series. However, there’s another project that is far more pivotal to events of the main storyline of Stranger Things, and it may be coming to Netflix even sooner than predicted!

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According to reporting, the team behind Stranger Things just made a major scheduling announcement that will see a milestone change to the franchise. In addition to that information, there are other clues indicating that Stranger Things is about to drop some major new content on Netflix, possibly before the end of 2026!

Stranger Things Is Ending Its Broadway Show

Netflix

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stage play that has been running since late December of 2023. It was written by Stranger Things show writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry, and directed by longtime stage vets Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin. The play tells the pivotal backstory of Henry Creel, the young boy who stumbled into the realm of the Upside Down and was infected by the evil of the Mind Flayer entity, becoming “Vecna.”

The show offers much more detail about how Henry found his way across realities. It also dips into how the Hawkins Lab was involved, as well as mapping out a dark YA mystery involving the younger versions of Joyce (Maldonado) Byers and James “Hop” Hopper Jr. investigating Henry’s earliest string of animal murders, and realizing their classmate had turned evil. The story ends with Creel being taken to the Hawkins Lab, where he began his new era as “001.”

After a successful run, it’s now being reported that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be ending its run at London’s prestige Phoenix Theatre in the West End on December 27, 2026; the show’s Broadway run at NYC’s Marquis Theatre will end on January 3, 2027. That will mark a three-year run for the London production, and a little under two years for the Broadway production.

“When the legendary Stephen Daldry first came to us with the idea of making a ‘Stranger Things’ play, we were stunned — both by the fact that Stephen wanted to do this, and that he believed it could work. And boy, did it work,” Matt and Ross Duffer, creative producers and creators of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” said in a statement. However, like with all things Netflix, there is no solid data to determine how successful The First Shadow actually was. Netflix claims 1.6 million tickets for the show were sold across both locations, but analysts have noted a significant dip in ticket purchases and crowd attendance since Stranger Things ended.

The First Shadow Stage Play Is Getting A Movie Cut

The First Shadow earned high praise for its stage show; however, fans were far more critical when Stranger Things‘ Final Season tried to integrate the events of The First Shadow into its canon, and ended up causing all sorts of continuity confusion – for example, why Joyce and Hop never recognized or acknowledged that the dark events happening to their kids – or never spoke up when the connection between Henry Creel and Vecna was discovered. Still, Vecna’s arc in Stranger Things Season 5 was clearly built off of The First Shadow‘s story, forever tying the stage play and the show together.

Early this year, it was confirmed that Netflix had plans to shut down a week of First Shadow stage shows in order to film the production as a TV feature, much the same way Disney did years ago, when it premiered a taped version of the broadway smash Hamilton on Disney+. With the stage show now set to end, it’s not hard to presume that Stranger Things: The First Shadow’s movie cut will premiere once the stage show is done. That would track for an early 2027 premiere, if not sooner; Netflix could easily mark the anniversary of Stranger Things ending with a surprise drop of The First Shadow.

You can stream Stranger Things on Netflix.