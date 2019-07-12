New Candyman Set to Shoot in Chicago This August

Back in 1992, a slasher icon was born with Candyman, which depicted a grad student exploring an urban legend of a vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. The film was set in the Chicago housing project of Cabrini-Green, which existed in the city up until 2011. While this specific community might not exist anymore, the Chicago Tribune noted that the upcoming spiritual sequel will return to the city in mid-August through September. The new Candyman film is set to land in theaters on June 12, 2020.

The original franchise, which consisted of three films, starred Tony Todd as the titular character. Initial reports about the film didn’t include Todd in any official capacity, though he recently confirmed that he will be involved in some regard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele,” Todd shared with the audience during a panel at Nickel City Con. “We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original.”

Todd’s description of the role earning applause seemingly teases that, rather than having a substantial role, the actor will appear in an unexpected capacity that devout fans of the franchise will cheer for.

Previously reported actors involved in the project are Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris. Initial speculation about Abdul-Mateen’s role was that he could take on the Candyman role, though it was later clarified he would play an artist investigating the legend of Candyman.

“Well, it’s been slightly misreported,” director Nia DaCosta previously confirmed with Collider. “I can’t say what’s happening in the film because we want it to be a surprise, but he’s not replacing Tony Todd. That’s been reported, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to say about this. This is not right.’”

The new film will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared in a statement when the project was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

Fans will find out what the new Candyman has in store for us when it hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

Are you glad that the project will shoot in Chicago? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!