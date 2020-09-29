Hocus Pocus Getting Limited Edition Shake at Carvel Ice Cream

✖

It is almost October which means Halloween and spooky season are just around the corner. To help everyone get in the holiday spirit, Freeform will kick off their 31 Nights of Halloween on Thursday, but fright fans have more than movie scares to enjoy throughout the month. Freeform has partnered with ice cream chain Carvel for a special, Hocus Pocus themed milkshake available now through November 1st.

The special shake features vanilla soft serve with Oreo cookie pieces, whipped cream and sprinkles all served up in a limited edition cup featuring the film's iconic Sanderson Sisters cooking up a spell, a perfect pairing for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween. The cups are available while supplies last so if you’re a big Hocus Pocus fan, you’ll want to get one sooner rather than later. The milkshake itself will be available through November 1st.

This is the third year that Freeform has presented their month-long Halloween event. Per press release, "Grab your popcorn and your (CDC approved) Halloween masks because Freeform is brewing up another year of spine-chilling October programming. The highly anticipated '31 Nights of Halloween' is back all month long with a lineup of memorable Halloween films. From October 1st-31st, viewers can celebrate All Hallow’s Eve at home with haunting movies, including The Addams Family, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, and Hotel Transylvania. Films new to the lineup this year include Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Ghostbusters (2016), among others.

"The network is kicking things off with 'Freeform’s Halloween Road,' a drive-thru experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. For the third year in a row, Freeform is creating an immersive event that will take fans on a thrilling journey through some of the most nostalgic Halloween movies, including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Freeform will fright and delight guests with themed surprises, interactive experiences, live entertainment, and exciting photo moments—all from the safety of their own vehicles. Guests can also look forward to additional themed environments from other '31 Nights of Halloween' films."

You can check out the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween here.

Will you be checking out Carvel's Hocus Pocus shake? Which night of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thought in the comments.